V-Line Toaster and Induction Cooker Makes a High-Tech Breakfast

It kind of looks like a laptop if you ask me, but the V-Line toaster concept from designer Thibault Masclet is actually a toaster and an induction cooker all-in-one. It incorporates glass like other toaster concepts, but the induction cooker on the flipside is a new one on me. To be honest, I would prefer a griddle, but if you have something in a pot that needs heating or you simply want to keep your toast warm—it could come in quite handy. Whether it will ever become a real world product remains to be seen. [TrendsNow via The Design Blog]