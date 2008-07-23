Vizio's VP505XVT 50-Inch 1080p Plasma TV Will Cost US$1,600, Use Panasonic Panel

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Part of Vizio's new XVT premium line, the 50-inch VP505XVT plasma known in a past life as the VP504F, actually uses Panasonic panels, meaning it'll have something in common with future versions of Pioneer's top-of-the-line Kuro sets. Yes, the plasma universe is collapsing upon itself as we speak, though for not that might not be a bad thing. And yeah, the 1080p set has Silicon Optix's HQV Reon processor. Here's what all you're getting for US$1599 when this finally hits in mid-September:

Silicon Optix HQV video engine
HQV Advanced Noise Reduction
HQV evaluates noise over time, on a per-pixel basis
HD De-Interlacing
Converting 1080i interlaced to progressive
SD Scaling to HD
HQV advanced scaling creates 80% of the pixel while
keeping true to the source
FHD - 1920x1080
1200 Nits, 30,000:1 Contrast Ratio, 100,000 hours lifetime
178/178 Viewing Angle
PIP, POP
10 bit colour panel and video processing, 24P Input
Rear Video inputs
2 HDMI 1.3
1 VGA with RCA Stereo Audio
2 Component with RCA Stereo Audio
2 Composite with RCA Stereo Audio
Side I/O
2 HDMI 1.3
Read Audio
SPDIF Digital Out -
5.1 for Tuner input
RCA Output
Audio Performance
2x10 Watt
SRS TruSurround HD

