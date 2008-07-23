Vizio's VP505XVT 50-Inch 1080p Plasma TV Will Cost US$1,600, Use Panasonic Panel

Part of Vizio's new XVT premium line, the 50-inch VP505XVT plasma known in a past life as the VP504F, actually uses Panasonic panels, meaning it'll have something in common with future versions of Pioneer's top-of-the-line Kuro sets. Yes, the plasma universe is collapsing upon itself as we speak, though for not that might not be a bad thing. And yeah, the 1080p set has Silicon Optix's HQV Reon processor. Here's what all you're getting for US$1599 when this finally hits in mid-September:

Silicon Optix HQV video engine

HQV Advanced Noise Reduction

HQV evaluates noise over time, on a per-pixel basis

HD De-Interlacing

Converting 1080i interlaced to progressive

SD Scaling to HD

HQV advanced scaling creates 80% of the pixel while

keeping true to the source

FHD - 1920x1080

1200 Nits, 30,000:1 Contrast Ratio, 100,000 hours lifetime

178/178 Viewing Angle

PIP, POP

10 bit colour panel and video processing, 24P Input

Rear Video inputs

2 HDMI 1.3

1 VGA with RCA Stereo Audio

2 Component with RCA Stereo Audio

2 Composite with RCA Stereo Audio

Side I/O

2 HDMI 1.3

Read Audio

SPDIF Digital Out -

5.1 for Tuner input

RCA Output

Audio Performance

2x10 Watt

SRS TruSurround HD

[Vizio]