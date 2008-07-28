Virgin Next To Launch the iPhone 3G?

This lies firmly in the "rumour" camp at the moment, but ZDnet are reporting that Virgin are planning on launching the iPhone 3G within the next two weeks.

This morning at the Sydney Apple Store, there was a queue of about 20 people in the Optus line waiting to become new iPhone owners while the Vodafone and Telstra desks stood there, devoid of customers. Considering that Virgin is a subsidiary of Optus, this could be a very good chance for potential iPhone customers to enter the market on a cheap, easy plan... if it's true.

The good news is that if ZDnet are correct, then it isn't a long time to wait for all those people who don't want to line up for hours to buy a new phone just yet.

