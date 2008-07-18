How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Vintage Time Travel Posters Shatter Space Time, Harken Back/Forward to Our Favourite Epochs

Dave Eggers' temporally advanced Time Travel Mart in LA ("whenever you are, we're already then!") just released a fantastic poster set that takes on the look and feel of old Pan Am travel ads to hype several of the historical eras we'll all be hitting in our future DeLoreans—Pangaea to run with the dinos, Tokyo 2.0 where binary is the official language, and so on. LA Artist Amy Martin is responsible, and like everything else in Eggers's novelty shop empire (pirates and super heroes also have their own outlets), the US$20 goes to writing workshops for kids. Me want. [826LA Online Shop]

2648340649_19e2d0e73e2648336455_81794081ce_o2648337479_08006f8031_o

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
horror io9 netflix streaming the-platform trickle-down-economics

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles