Vintage Time Travel Posters Shatter Space Time, Harken Back/Forward to Our Favourite Epochs

Dave Eggers' temporally advanced Time Travel Mart in LA ("whenever you are, we're already then!") just released a fantastic poster set that takes on the look and feel of old Pan Am travel ads to hype several of the historical eras we'll all be hitting in our future DeLoreans—Pangaea to run with the dinos, Tokyo 2.0 where binary is the official language, and so on. LA Artist Amy Martin is responsible, and like everything else in Eggers's novelty shop empire (pirates and super heroes also have their own outlets), the US$20 goes to writing workshops for kids. Me want. [826LA Online Shop]