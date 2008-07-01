Video Ringtones For iPhone Revolutionize Answering Your Phone

What's more awesome and annoying than regular music ringtones? Video ringtones. iFoneTec have developed VideosTone, which lets you play back a standard formatted-for-iPhone video whenever someone calls. You can pick different ones for different people, like Devo for Lam and Ricky Martin for Jesus. We've been trying to try this app for ourselves but our download from Installer.app keeps timing out. The people on ModMyiPhone have had more luck getting Coldplay to dance on their phones, apparently. [ModMyiPhone]