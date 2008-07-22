Video: Exoskeleton Helps Paralysed Man Walk For First Time In Twenty Years

One of the coolest realms of technology currently transitioning from Sci-Fi to practical is that of exoskeletons. Above is an astonishing video of one such device in action, a medical model that helps a quadriplegic man walk for the first time in twenty years. The exoskeletons are still in development, with the one in the video a prototype that's about to undergo US trials. If this is what an early model can do, can you imagine where we'll be in ten years with the technology? Here's hoping the FDA finds a way to speed these through approval. [Medgadget]