How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Use Photoshop to Give Iran Even More Fake Technological Advancements

So I told you this morning about how Iran made its missile test photos look more impressive by adding another missile using the magic of Photoshop. Whatever, we can do better than that. You want to impress us, Iran? Let's see some serious tech power. We'll help. Your challege, Gizmodians, is to use Photoshop to create some sweet Iranian propaganda, showing their technological advancements that are heretofore unseen.

Create images of Iran showing off its new tech, then send your brilliant results to [email protected] with "Iran Tech" in the subject line. I'll take the best submissions, choose some winners and show off the results in our Gallery of Champions next Tuesday. Get propagandizing!

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
horror io9 netflix streaming the-platform trickle-down-economics

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles