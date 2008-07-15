USB Multi-Cleaner Keeps You Healthy And Tidy

We've seen our share of so-called air purifiers, and desktop vacuums, but when they combine into a maximum cleaning tool, and it's powered by USB, you get to see it here. It sits on your desk, quietly sucking up all the dust coming your way from your filthy co-workers. And to make sure you don't share yours with them, it quickly transforms into a small hand-held vacuum cleaner with brush, just to keep your desk and keyboard clean. Save your health, and your USB ports! Bonus "Can you see what's wrong with this picture?" photo after the jump.

USB powered, right?