In a recent leaked Dell PowerPoint, the very last item on the very last slide reveals a pretty neat product in the works. It's a tiny LED projector. Just 500 grams and smaller than Dell's resident coffee mugs, we can't wait until the "projector in the tea" pranks start. Oh, man, that's gonna be great. [Ed. note: What if that's just a gallon-sized coffee mug? [engadget]