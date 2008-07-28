Up: New Pixar Movie Has Us Completely Puzzled

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With Wall-e still hot in our minds, Pixar has shown their new movie teaser at Comic-Con 08. It's called Up and the movie plot has us completely puzzled:

The hero of the film is a 78-year-old man named Carl Fredricksen, who walks around hunched over with a tripod cane. When he was a kid he met a girl named Ellie, who grew up in small midwestern town. The two fell in love and eventually got married. Her dream was always to explore the world and visit paradise falls, but as usually happens, life got in the way. They were never able to make good on their promise, and Ellie eventually passed away. Now Carl is a widower living alone in his small home. Developers are threatening to move him into an old folks home.

Seems risky for an animated movie, but also has the potential to become one incredible story. We can only hope that Carl learns how to use his GPS before taking off. [The HDR Room]

