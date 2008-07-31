The UnMouse Pad is like the MacBook Air/Pro's multitouch trackpad on steroids. On display at the Microsoft Research Summit (which also housed the Microsoft Sphere), this Joint project between Microsoft and NYU utilises Force-Sensing Resistors to create one giant, mouse pad-sized circuit. In the last part of the video, you can see the insane amount of input points the UnMouse Pad can track and the rising bars indicate the amount of pressure applied at each point (especially when I press my whole hand on the pad). And according to creator Ken Perlin, the technology used in the UnMouse Pad is apparently dirt cheap as well, which could make it friendly for consumer markets. [Microsoft Research]
UnMouse Pad Prototype is Paper Thin, Multitouch and Pressure Sensitive
