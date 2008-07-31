Unlicensed Lego Lamps Give the Thrill of Lego and Eminent Subpoena

It's sort of cheating to use one big Lego to build a "Lego" anything, but for this lamp we'll make an exception. By 25togo from Japan, the Lego Lamp is powered by white LEDs and has snap-off caps to store stuff in the pegs. But maybe the most promising premise is to interlock multiple units and create a gigantic glowing Lego robot, castle or—and I'm just throwing this out there—a mega Lego Lamp. And at that point, the process could repeat itself on an even bigger scale. But at US$15 a lamp, my Vision could get expensive quickly. [25togo via technabob]