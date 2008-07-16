Two-Foot-Tall Motorised Lego Windmill Set

If you're a fan of both Lego and renewable energy, you're gonna love the new Vestas Windmill set from Lego. It stands at over two feet tall, has a motor that rotates the windmill around on its own, and is pretty awesome looking. Unfortunately, there's no way to rig a bunch of these together in your yard to help power your house, and they'll actually suck up energy rather than create it like real windmills, but what are you complaining about? It's a two-foot-tall Lego windmill! It's awesome! [Brothers Brick]