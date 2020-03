While the tricycle/Big Wheel are both throwbacks to our past, one designer believes that three wheels are the future. Felipe Tolomei designed this three-wheeled Rabbit bike with a clever idea—put two small electric motors on each back tire. Now if we would only widen each of those motorised wheels to dragster dimensions and stick in a carbon-spewing dual exhaust, I think we'd have ourselves a serious concept. [coroflot via gearfuse]