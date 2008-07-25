Tracker Checks Apple Store iPhone 3G Stock Every 15 Minutes

While Apple's website updates its Apple Store iPhone 3G stock count every night after 9PM, the guys running the iPhone 3G availability tracker at Top Muffin say the data is actually updated throughout the day. So it hits the feed every 15 minutes, theoretically providing the most up-to-date stock count around. Or you could just, you know, call the store and have a real live person tell you to bring some sunscreen, an umbrella and some s'mores since a wave of diarrhea cut the line down to a mere 7 hours. [Top Muffin via 9to5Mac]