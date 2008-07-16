Toshiba's Slim 2.5-inch Hard Drive Beefed Up to 400GB

Toshiba's just added a 400GB model to its range of 2.5-inch drives destined for notebook use. Not content with upping the capacity, the 9.5mm deep MK4058GSX is also designed for low noise emissions, and somehow squeezes those extra gigs onto only two platters. And it consumes 20% less power than its predecessor 320GB version, which sounds like good news for laptop battery life. It even earns green credentials as it's low enough in chlorine and bromine to be recognised as Toshiba's first 2.5-inch HDD "environmentally conscious product." It goes into mass production in September. Another five 7,200rpm HDDs also released at the same time are documented in the (enormously long) press release.

Jul 15, 2008 21:57

Toshiba Launches 400GB 2.5-Inch HDD Introduces New Line-up Of 7,200rpm Drives

-400GB Drive Cuts Acoustic Noise During Data Seek By 2dB(1) For near Silent Operation-

TOKYO —(Business Wire)— Jul. 15, 2008 Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO:6502) today announced a new line-up of high performance 2.5-inch HDDs, including a low-noise flagship model that boosts areal density to 477Mbit/mm2 (308Gbpsi) to achieve a capacity of 400GB on just two platters, plus five drives that bring new levels of performance and 7,200rpm rotational speeds to the company's full range of storage capacities.

Mass production of the 400GB MK4058GSX will start from September, targeting notebook PC and consumer electronic applications. Mass production of the 7,200rpm drives will start in August. The line-up includes the 320GB MK3254GSY and models with 80, 120, 160 and 250GB capacities.

Toshiba will feature the new drives at DISKCON JAPAN 2008, organized by The International Disk Drive Equipment and Materials Association (IDEMA), which will be held in Tokyo, Japan, from July 22 to 23, and at IFA 2008, one of the world's largest consumer electronics trade fairs, which will be held in Berlin, Germany, from August 29 to September 3.

The MK4058GSX uses an improved read-write head and enhanced magnetic layer to boost areal density to 477Mbit/mm2 and achieve a capacity of 400GB on only two platters, the highest data density of any of Toshiba's 2.5-inch HDD. A further plus is that acoustic noise during data seek has been reduced by 2 decibels (dB), compared to the company's current top-of-the-line 320GB MK3252GSX, making operation almost inaudible. As a result, the new 400GB drive is ideally suited for noise-free playback of movies and music on notebook PCs and digital products. These advances are complemented by an improved energy consumption efficiency(2) that makes the MK4058GSX approximately 20% more efficient than Toshiba's current top-of-the-line MK3252GSX.

The five other drives that Toshiba has added to its line-up take full advantage of a 7,200rpm rotation speed to boost performance. Compared to the current 200GB model (MK2049GSY), the 320GB MK3254GSY improves maximum internal data transfers rate by approximately 14% to support high-speed processing of high volume data, meeting demand for notebook and desktop PCs offering faster performance. The 320GB drives is also 37% more efficient than the MK2049GSY in terms of energy consumption efficiency(2). All of the drives, available in a line-up of 80, 120, 160, 250 and 320GB capacities, support an optional Free Fall Sensor function, that detects a falling HDD and parks the head before impact.

All the new drives comply with the European Union's RoHS directive(3) for eliminating use of six hazardous substances in electrical and electronic equipment, and the MK4058GSX is Toshiba's first halogen-free(4) 2.5-inch HDD.

Toshiba Group, a Corporate Citizen of the Planet Earth, is committed to realizing a better environment. Guided by "Toshiba Group Environmental Vision 2050" the Group is implementing measures to boost environmental efficiency by 10 times in FY2050, against the benchmark of FY2000. The core target is to reduce projected CO2 emissions by a total equivalent to 117.7 million tons a year by FY2025, through the development and sales of highly efficient power supply equipment and systems, and the manufacture of environmentally conscious home appliances and office equipment. By working to mitigate global warming, make efficient use of resources and control management of chemicals, Toshiba Group creates value for people and promotes lifestyles in harmony with the Earth.

Background

2.5-inch hard disk drives are now found in many and diverse applications, from desktop and mobile PCs to other digital consumer products. The market has a voracious appetite for larger data capacities, as more powerful networks and applications bring audio-visual capabilities to more products. Toshiba will sustain the industry's ability to meet customer needs by providing cutting-edge technologies that add to areal density, operating speed and overall drive performance.

Key Features of New Products

MK4058GSX

1. Achieving areal density of 477Mbit/mm2 (308Gbspi).

MK4058GSX achieves an areal density of 477Mbit/mm2, by the result of improving the read-write head and of an enhanced magnetic layer. With the same two platter design as Toshiba's current 320GB design, the new model offers a 400GB capacity, the largest yet achieved, while retaining the 9.5mm thickness of its predecessor.

2. 2dB acoustic noise reduction in data seek.

Toshiba has directed its latest advances in HDD technology to reduce noise by 2dB, suppressing it to a level where users can playback movies and music without any noise distraction during data seek.

3. Improved energy consumption efficiency.

Compared to the 320GB MK3252GSX, the new MK4058GSX improves energy consumption efficiency, as defined under the Japanese legal standard, to 0.0015W/GB, a 20% improvement.

4. Environmentally conscious products

(1) Halogen Free Product

The MK4058GSX is Toshiba's first 2.5-inch HDD that achieve chlorine and bromine concentrations below the standard required for recognition as a Toshiba environmentally conscious products, an ECP (below 900ppm for each, and an overall total below 1,500ppm).

(2) Lower CO2 emissions during the product lifecycle

During their lifecycle, the new drives will lower CO2 emissions by approximately 95g a year(5).

(3) RoHS compatible

The new drive complies with the European Union's RoHS directive for eliminating use of six hazardous substances in electrical and electronic equipment.

(4) MK4058GSX meets standards for certification as a standout Toshiba ECP

Toshiba is promoting an "Excellent ECP" program to stimulate creation of high value products offering exceptional environmental friendliness. For more information, visit http://www.toshiba.co.jp/env/en/products/index.htm

MK3254GSY and other 7,200rpm drives

1. Expanding the 7,200rpm line-up to a storage capacity of 320GB.

An improved read-write head and enhanced magnetic layer combine with a rotation speed of 7,200rpm to realise a maximum storage capacity of 320GB. Toshiba's 7,200rpm HDD offer a wide line-up of capacities: 80, 120, 160, 250 and 320GB.

2. Improved energy consumption efficiency

Compared to the 200GB MK2049GSY, the new MK3254GSY improves energy consumption efficiency, as defined under the Japanese legal standard, to 0.0028W/GB, a 37% improvement.

3. Free Fall Sensor function integrated (option).

The new 7,200rpm drive support an optional Free Fall Sensor function, which detects a falling HDD and parks the head before it crashes.

4. Environmentally conscious products

(1) RoHS compatible

The new drives comply with the European Union's RoHS directive for eliminating use of six hazardous substances in electrical and electronic equipment.

(2) The new 7,200rpm drives meet standards for certification as a standout Toshiba ECPs

Toshiba is promoting an "Excellent ECP" program to stimulate creation of high value products offering exceptional environmental friendliness. For more information, visit http://www.toshiba.co.jp/env/en/products/index.htm

*1 Comparison based on Toshiba's current 2.5-inch HDD (MK3252GSX).

*2 Energy consumption efficiency is calculated based power consumption divided by formatted capacity, as defined by Japanese law.

*3 The RoHS Directive, which came into effect in July 2006, is a European Union directive that eliminates the use of six hazardous substances in electrical and electronic equipment.

*4 Chlorine and bromine reductions are targeted, and concentrations are controlled to a level below the standard required for recognition as a Toshiba environmentally conscious products, an ECP (below 900ppm for each, with an overall total below 1,500ppm) .

*5 Comparison based on MK6015MAP (Year 2000 model). Based on Toshiba's evaluation method of LCA (Life Cycle Assesment).