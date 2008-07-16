Toshiba's LED TV Screen Lights up Centre Stage in Times Square

Only back in May were we talking about another Times Square display—Walgreen's one—and today Toshiba's news is about its new display there. Sitting 86 metres in the air, the 15.6m by 16m display is a 1280 x 1248 pixel LED high-definition monster that uses some proprietary Technovirtual technology to create virtual pixels to achieve an even higher apparent resolution. It can show over a billion colours, and since it sits atop One Times Square, it's got a pretty commanding view over the streets. And environmentalists may be pleased to learn it replaces a previous screen that consumed much more power. High-def advertising and green credentials? Impressive. [Toshiba]