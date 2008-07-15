Toshiba Qosmio G55 is First Laptop With Cell Processor Aboard

Toshiba's Qosmio G55 has popped up on Giz over the last couple of months, talking about its advanced gesture controls which rely on its use of the PS3's Cell processor tech, and now it's official. Toshiba's calling it the "world's first laptop with cell processor tech inside," and concentrates on four functions it gives the machine. Upconvert/upconversion (basically 1080i upscaling,) transcoding of video formats, face-based video indexing and gesture control. The laptop will have a starting price of US$1,299.99. Press release below.

Toshiba Qosmio World's First Laptop with Cell Processor Technology

¶ TOSHIBA Quad Core HD Cell Processor Provides Revolutionary Multimedia Experience Through Enhanced Speed and Control

IRVINE, Calif. —(Business Wire)— Jul. 15, 2008 Toshiba's Digital Products Division (DPD), a division of Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc., today announced the world's first laptop PC to feature Cell processor technology. This computing advancement, called the TOSHIBA Quad Core HD Processor(1), is available on Toshiba's Qosmio(R) G55-Q802 laptop PC and delivers a revolutionary high-definition, multimedia user experience.

"In terms of the Qosmio laptop brand, innovation is the key ingredient," said Jeff Barney, vice president and general manager, Digital Products Division, Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc. "The addition of the TOSHIBA Quad Core HD Processor marks a watershed moment in the multimedia and HD segments. Qosmio G55-Q802 laptop PC users now have the power and ability to control and manipulate their personal content with unmatched precision and speed while also enjoying their full DVD collections at resolutions up to 1080i."

The TOSHIBA Quad Core HD Processor was designed to better serve the creative process by alleviating the intense burden that's placed on the CPU while handling a wide range of multimedia tasks, such as video transcoding. The complex task of transcoding and encoding a personal video project monopolizes a majority of the processing power of today's advanced computer systems. Through the addition of the TOSHIBA Quad Core HD Processor, along with the combined strength of Intel's latest Core(TM) 2 Duo processor(1) technology and the NVIDIA GeForce(R) 9600M(2) GT graphics card, tasks that once took hours to complete now are accomplished in a fraction of the time with Toshiba's Qosmio(R) G55-Q802 laptop PC.

This revolutionary Cell processor technology was co-developed by Toshiba, Sony and IBM, and is best known for its use within the popular Sony PlayStation(R) 3 and various supercomputers. Branded the TOSHIBA Quad Core HD Processor, it currently consists of four cutting-edge, distinctive proprietary features:

— Upconvert/Upconversion - Through "Upconvert/Upconversion," standard-definition video files, such as home videos and DVDs, are upscaled in real time to 720p high-definition. Combined with the use of the Qosmio's HDMI-CEC port, users can output today's standard DVDs in stunning clarity up to 1080i on an HDTV.

— Transcoding - The included Ulead(R) DVD MovieFactory(R) 5 for TOSHIBA has been optimised to take advantage of the Toshiba Quad Core HD Processor to dramatically reduce the time needed in high-definition video editing. Transcoding video between high-definition formats or converting high-definition video into standard definition for burning to DVD can be completed up to 10 times(3) faster on the Qosmio(R) G55-Q802 laptop PC.

— Video Indexing - "Video Indexing" provides the power to catalog video clips based on an individual's face in a scene. This unique technology enables quick and easy scene access by eliminating the need to manually search through hours of video content.

— Gesture Control - Using a remote to control DVDs, CDs and PowerPoint is a thing of the past. Through the use of "Gesture Control" and the Qosmio's Webcam, physical motions, such as extending an arm and simple hand gestures, users can control the play, pause, rewind and fast-forward functions of their movies, music and slides.

The Qosmio G55 series laptop is also available without the TOSHIBA Quad Core HD Processor, but the series was collectively designed to enhance the digital lifestyle by providing cutting-edge innovations that are built upon the backbone of sharp picture quality and pristine sound reproduction. In addition to the technological advancement of the TOSHIBA Quad Core HD Processor, the Qosmio is built around an expansive 18.4-inch diagonal widescreen TruBrite(R) high-definition display that sports a true 16:9 aspect ratio. Users can take advantage of more of the display and enjoy their widescreen movies with less of the black bar letterboxing, which frames a picture on other displays. To further enhance the visual experience, the Qosmio G55 laptop PC sports two premium Harman Kardon(R) stereo speakers, a sub-woofer and Dolby Home Theater(TM) technology, which allows users to experience their content in surround sound. The Qosmio can be seamlessly integrated into a user's home theatre system for a complete surround sound experience thanks to its REGZA LINK(TM) HDMI technology while empowering users with simultaneous instant device configuration and the ability to control REGZA LINK enabled devices, such as Toshiba's REGZA(TM) HDTVs and a Qosmio laptop, with a single remote.

The Qosmio G55 laptop PC has several design features that magnify its cutting edge nature, such as its striking Fusion(TM) finish with Vibe design, white-LED FeatherTouch multimedia buttons and a flush-mounted Touchpad. These external features do much to enhance the overall quality and premium feel of the new Qosmio, which has a starting price of $1,299.99(4).

For the first time, Toshiba will offer users the option of configuring their laptop to run either a 32-bit or 64-bit(5) version of Windows Vista, depending on a user's preference and intended computer use.

The Qosmio G55 laptop PC is available from a variety of major consumer electronic and computer stores nationwide or directly from Toshiba at http://www.toshibadirect.com. Detailed product information is available at http://www.explore.toshiba.com/G55.

Qosmio G55-Q802 Unique Specifications (MSRP $1,549.99(4))

—OS selection at first boot:

- Genuine Windows Vista(R) Home Premium (SP1, 64-bit5

version)(default)

- Genuine Windows Vista(R) Home Premium (SP1, 32-bit version)

—Intel(R) Core(TM) 2 Duo Processor T7350(1)

- 2.0 GHz, 3MB L2 Cache, 1066MHz FSB

—TOSHIBA Quad Core HD Processor(1)

—4096MB PC2-6400 DDR2 800MHz SDRAM memory(6)

—500GB using two 5400 RPM Serial ATA hard disk drives(7)

—DVD SuperMulti (+/- double layer) drive with Labelflash(TM)

supporting 11 formats

—NVIDIA(R) GeForce(TM) 9600M GT with 512MB GDDR2 discrete graphics(2)

memory,

—Atheros(R) 802.11 b/g/n wireless-LAN(8)

Qosmio G55-Q801 Unique Specifications (MSRP $1,299.99(4))

—OS selection at first boot:

- Genuine Windows Vista(R) Home Premium (SP1, 64-bit(5)

version)(default)

- Genuine Windows Vista(R) Home Premium (SP1, 32-bit version)

—Intel(R) Core(TM) 2 Duo Processor T7350(1)

- 2.0 GHz, 3MB L2 Cache, 1066MHz FSB

—4096MB PC2-6400 DDR2 800MHz SDRAM memory(6)

—320GB (5400 RPM) Serial ATA hard disk drive(7)

—DVD SuperMulti (+/- double layer) drive with Labelflash(TM)

supporting 11 formats

—NVIDIA(R) GeForce(TM) 9200M GS with 256MB GDDR2 discrete graphics(2)

memory

—Atheros(R) 802.11 b/g/n wireless-LAN(8)

