Toshiba Centrino 2 Notebooks: Satellite Pro S300, Tecra A10 and M10

Noticing a pattern with Centrino 2? For Toshiba's part, they've got a biz-set triple bump: The Satellite Pro S300, Tecra A10 and Tecra M10 all have Toshiba's EasyGuard with shock and spill protection, a business card reader, a combo USB 2.0 eSATA port, and sleep-and-charge USB ports. A point of differentiation is that the Tecra A10 and M10 both rock Centrino 2 vPro, which has tech for the enterprise set so IT can fix your comp wirelessly, even when it's frozen.

TOSHIBA SATELLITE PRO LAPTOP ENHANCES INTEL CENTRINO 2 PROCESSOR WITH BUSINESS ESSENTIALS

First Satellite Pro With EasyGuard Technology, Docking Capabilities and Business Card Reader

IRVINE, Calif., (July 15, 2008) - Toshiba's Digital Products Division, a division of Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc., today announced the expansion of its Satellite Pro family with the Satellite Pro® S300 laptop. This affordable laptop PC with Intel® Centrino® 2 processor technology1 is packed with the key essential business features to increase productivity plus Toshiba's fourth-generation EasyGuard® technology2, built-in docking capabilities and Webcam with business card reader software.

"The Toshiba Satellite Pro S300 laptop delivers the essential feature sets our customers need and more for an improved mobile computing experience at an incredible price point," said Jeff Barney, general manager and vice president, Digital Products Division, Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc. "The design of the Satellite Pro S300 laptop is a direct reflection of customer feedback, providing mobile professionals with innovative and reliable computing performance that gives them the freedom to work or explore when they need and want."

• Intel® Centrino® 2 Processor Technology: Based on the latest 45nm mobile architecture, this new technology provides mobile professionals with higher performance, advanced connectivity3 and long battery life4 while on the go. The Satellite Pro S300 also uses Intel® Graphics Media Accelerator 4500MHD to provide up to three times better graphics performance5.

Toshiba Satellite Pro Laptop Enhances Intel Centrino 2 Processor With Business Essentials

• EasyGuard Technology: Available for the first time in the Satellite Pro lineup, Toshiba integrated its fourth-generation EasyGuard Technology. Toshiba's proprietary, value-add series of hardware and software enhancements is designed to better protect and secure the notebook during everyday computing. Components include HDD Protection, a spill-resistant keyboard6, fingerprint reader and Trusted Platform Module (TPM).

• Express Port Replicator: Toshiba's Satellite Pro S300 is the first Satellite Pro laptop with built-in support for docking, giving users quicker access to a traditional desktop console and better cable management. This enhances the desktop experience plus mobile users can easily get up and go at the touch of a button.

• Webcam with Business Card Reader Software: Toshiba expanded the functionality of the standard 1.3 megapixel Webcam by integrating macro functionality with business card reader software to allow users to scan business cards and store them digitally.

• eSATA/USB 2.0 Combo Port: This port enables the high-speed transfer of files between the laptop and an external eSATA hard drive with transfer rates that are up to five times faster than standard USB 2.0. High-speed data transfer is

ideal for data backup.

• Sleep-and-Charge USB Port7: The Satellite Pro S300 features four Sleep-and-Charge USB ports, which enable users to charge select mobile devices such as, cell phones, MP3 players and PDAs whether the computer is on, off, in sleep

mode or hibernation mode.

• Green Attributes: The Satellite Pro S300 is ENERGY STAR® 4.0 compliant and has achieved a Bronze status through the Green Electronics Council's Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT). The Satellite Pro S300 series is available with a one-year standard limited warranty8, which includes carry-in support at Authorised Service Providers throughout the country such as UPS Stores and Mail Boxes Etc. locations.

As a responsible global corporate citizen, Toshiba makes all new laptops to be RoHS-compatible9, effectively reducing the environmental impact by restricting the Toshiba Satellite Pro Laptop Enhances Intel Centrino 2 Processor With Business Essentials use of lead, mercury and certain other hazardous substances. During the third quarter of 2008, Toshiba will offer a computer trade-in and recycling program for all manufacturer's PCs with no obligation for the consumer to purchase a Toshiba product.