Toshiba and Matsushita to Start Cranking Out OLEDs in Massive Numbers

Toshiba and Matsushita's joint display group is about to become the first Japanese firm to jump into the OLED production game, and in a big way—their announced factory will begin producing as many as one million 2.5-inch OLED panels per month when it comes online in the fall of next year. What could they be up to? OLED iPods perhaps?

It's pretty far down the road for any serious speculation, but rumours of an OLED-equipped iPod which would use less power by eliminating the backlight and offer better colour reproduction have been flying for a while. And the 2.5-inch size matches what's currently found on the iPod classic, as well as the Zune 80. Autumn 2009 is a long way off, and these could just end up in one of many OLED-equipped phones or PMPs already out there, so don't hold your breath on this one. [Bloomberg via Electronista]