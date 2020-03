Nvidia's top end GeForce GTX 260 and 280 graphics cards—whose power borders on sorcery—launched for US$399 and US$650, respectively, less than a month ago. But pressure from ATI has driven Nvidia to already cut the price, hard. The GTX 280 is now only US$399, while the GTX 260 is US$299, the same price as ATI's HD 4870. Good to see ATI back in the fight. Anyone already buy this and feel hosed though? Competition is a lovely thing. [CNET]