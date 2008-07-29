T-Mobile Germany Mails Papercraft iPhone 3G Templates Instead of Actual Phones

Oh, the cruelty—German pre-order customers still waiting for their iPhone 3Gs to be delivered apparently received this sick little joke in the mail instead, obviously inspired by reader Matt's original papercraft iPhone he made to quell the anticipation for the first launch. My German is, well, I don't speak it, but Google does, and it seems as if the full flyer after the jump is labelled "As a small passtime/tinkering project" at the top. Just plain sick.



