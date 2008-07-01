Tiwi Blackbox for the Car Tattles When Your Kids Speed

I love driving fast, but when I have kids, I'm going to put them in the slowest, safest car imaginable, wrap pillows and old tires around the outside and install this Tiwi blackbox to let me know when they're speeding. It has GPS and some cellular connectivity. When a driver goes too fast, it issues a verbal warning: "You're exceeding the speed limit; please slow down." Then it emails, text messages, or calls the proper authorities (mum or dad) if the speeding continues. Only US$549 and US$35 a month to totally mortify and alienate your kids for life. [Tiwi]