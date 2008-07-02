TiVo Selling Your Secrets, Turn Off That Jon & Kate Plus 8 ASAP!

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

TiVo has a lot of data on their 1.7 million users and now they're tapping it to make some money on the side. TiVo is licensing their information to media-marketing research company TRA, including demographic-based data regarding live TV, recording, time-shifting, digital/analog cable, satellite, OTA channels and even the stuff their viewers have purchased.

It's not a complete first—in 2007 TiVo offered much lighter data through its Stop Watch service—but that was only from 20,000 units. However, before the internet cries that it's an invasion of privacy, know that all data has been packaged in anonymous statistics. Still, it'd be nice if TiVo users saw some subscription subsidies for the favour... [Multichannel] [Original artwork]

9 Movies With Characters Who Prove Immortality Can Be A Total Drag

As storytellers are fond of reminding us, living forever usually only sounds awesome until you try it. This list includes only movie characters who were born human and then somehow became immortal—that’s why there aren’t any gods, unless Phil Connors counts—and then realised how long eternity really, truly is.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

