TiVo De-lists Series3 Boxes From the Online Store

TiVo's removed their Series3 DVR from the main shop, leaving only the TiVo Series2 at US$150 and TiVo HD at US$300. What's the upshot of this? To us, it seems like they're either phasing out the Series3 entirely in favour of the cheaper-to-produce TiVo HD, or they're liquidating the units for an upcoming Series4 featuring all those bad arse things we wanted. If you still adamantly want a TiVo Series3, you'll have to look elsewhere, since the entry buried deep inside the store is out of stock. [TiVo via Engadget]