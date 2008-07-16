TiVo 9.4 Summer Update Hitting Boxes This Month

It looks like TiVo's 9.4 Summer Update has been released ahead of schedule and will supposedly be hitting every box by month's end. This update brings six new features, two of which actually seem really useful for most TiVoers. Folders will now have the option to be played or deleted, and the guide can be viewed at any time (while watching live TV, a recording, or even a download, but obviously not during menus). Since TiVo's 9.4 priority page hasn't been posted yet this update should hit your box as a total surprise while you're sleeping. [Zatz Not Funny!]