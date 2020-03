Apple TV's onscreen keyboard is an exercise in stress management, especially with its morsel of a remote. Not pimped by Apple is that the iPhone's Remote app solves this by presenting the iPhone's keyboard anytime you need to type and would otherwise pop a blood vessel, like when you're searching for "Jay and Seth Vs. the Apocalypse" on YouTube or plumbing through iTunes. Handy for the weekend, no? [Daring Fireball via Mac Rumors]