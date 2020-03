It doesn't take long for kids to learn that when it comes to Tic Tac Toe "the only winning move is not to play." But there's something iconic about the game that means it keeps coming back. And designer Shahar Peleg has crafted such an unusual version I'd be tempted to pop it on my desk: it's mirrored, so the pieces are halved until you place them on the grid. Not as high-tech as cloaked chess, but simple, and surprisingly eye-catching. [Peleg Design via Yanko design, DVICE]