Texas Instruments has expressed its intention to build its LED Pico tech into mobile devices before, but this is the first well-implemented example to be properly demonstrated. Crunchgear got a brief go on the Frankenberry, and it looks like it works just fine. While the small clip doesn't totally assuage our fears that such a system will produce poor images, the respectable projection size and apparent brightness are both promising for such an early prototype. [Crunchgear]
TI Builds Pico Projector Into Blackberry Curve
