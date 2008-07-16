When Steve announced the iPhone 3G on stage at WWDC, one of the more interesting tidbits was the mention of a locked-in maximum price of US$199/US$299 in every launch country. But if you listened closely, you would have heard the key qualifier: "almost every country." Some deviation from the U.S. price is unavoidable, which is why Steve hedged his statement, but users in three countries in particular—Canada, Belgium, and Spain—are getting taken out back and walloped, each in their own special way.
Three iPhone Carriers That Make AT&T Look Like a Deal
