This May Be the First Man on the Planet to Get an iPhone 3G

The guy grinning in this photo is called Jonny Gladwell, and he's from Auckland, New Zealand. Why's he grinning? He's first in the queue at the Auckland Vodafone shop. And due to the timings involved, that should make him the first person in the World to buy an iPhone 3G. Lucky bastard. [Image credit: Darryl Carey]

AU: Well, he'll be one of the first three people in the world - Vodafone NZ are opening three stores at 12:01 on Friday morning: Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. We'll be at the Auckland launch, so we'll try and have a chat with Jonny here and find out all his hopes and dreams on Thursday.