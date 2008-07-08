How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

This May Be the First Man on the Planet to Get an iPhone 3G

The guy grinning in this photo is called Jonny Gladwell, and he's from Auckland, New Zealand. Why's he grinning? He's first in the queue at the Auckland Vodafone shop. And due to the timings involved, that should make him the first person in the World to buy an iPhone 3G. Lucky bastard. [Image credit: Darryl Carey]

iphone3gguy1iphone3gguy2

AU: Well, he'll be one of the first three people in the world - Vodafone NZ are opening three stores at 12:01 on Friday morning: Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. We'll be at the Auckland launch, so we'll try and have a chat with Jonny here and find out all his hopes and dreams on Thursday.

Trending Stories Right Now

bill-murray blake-lively charlotte-rampling deadpool deadpool-2 death-becomes-her forever-week groundhog-day heath-ledger highlander immortality immortals interview-with-the-vampire io9 kirsten-dunst ryan-reynolds sean-connery terry-gilliam the-age-of-adaline the-imaginarium-of-doctor-parnassus tom-cruise tuck-everlasting zardoz

9 Movies With Characters Who Prove Immortality Can Be A Total Drag

As storytellers are fond of reminding us, living forever usually only sounds awesome until you try it. This list includes only movie characters who were born human and then somehow became immortal—that’s why there aren’t any gods, unless Phil Connors counts—and then realised how long eternity really, truly is.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles