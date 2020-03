In an attempt to paint the geekiest piece of artwork in the history of man, one artist painted his friend (a sysadmin) in a server room being assisted by Marvin the Paranoid Android (from The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy) who happens to be carrying a ZX Spectrum (think of it as the Commodore 64 of the UK). But honestly, from what we know about geekdom—which is a lot—some punches were pulled here. And we appreciate that. [shardcore via boingboing]