This is What it Looks Like When the Video Camera in Your Hand Gets Struck by Lightning

Here's something you never want to have happen to you: you're videotaping a storm, when all of the sudden lightning comes down and strikes the camera in your hand. Remarkably, she was fine. As she says:

From what i understand, it went through my left hand holding the camera, crossed my back and exited out of my right hand holding onto the metal railing. No entry or exit wounds, just a really good zap!

And obviously the camera wasn't damaged so badly that the footage couldn't be extracted. Talk about some luck. Good lord, what an incredible video. [Flickr via Kottke]