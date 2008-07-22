This Giant Slip 'N Slide Looks Way More Fun Than Work

We love our jobs here at Gizmodo. But every once in a while even we find something more interesting than the latest breakthroughs in USB-powered humping animals. Impossible, you say? Not when it comes to a gigantic homemade Slip 'N Slide. It's tough to scale the slides' exact size, but it looks to drop a solid two stories before depositing its riders in the lake. And boy oh boy does this video make us jealous.

But...is it bad that we were waiting/hoping for someone to get hurt? Not like, never walk again hurt—just a solid Jackassian moment with some good old fashioned grass burns. [geekologie]