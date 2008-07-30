Thermaltake's V1 Cooler is Half Artwork, Half Airy Lungs For Your CPU

Current gadget design tends to favour minimalism... but that's simply not true for this Thermaltake V1 cooler. Ohoho no. The Thermaltake designer who came up with this must've been an artist in a former career. Just look at it: so detailed, organically-shaped and glittery it's an artwork. And one you'd surely have to show off if you chose to mount it to your CPU. It's got a 12v fan, operates between 1,300 and 2,000 and is around 12.7cm tall and 10.1cm wide and will cost you around US$60. [BBG via DVice]