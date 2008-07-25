Five NASA satellites from the THEMIS mission were recently able to closely witness the chain of events that occurs to create the northern lights for the first time. Complex stuff going on here, but it involves the Earth's massive electromagnetic fields being stretched to their limits by magnetic bombardment from the sun, and then snapping back into place like giant rubber bands, all of which the five THEMIS birds were able to witness at precisely the right moment. Awesome.
THEMIS Satellites Discover Northern Lights Are Powered By Magnetic Fields Snapping Like Rubber Bands
