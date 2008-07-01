The Today Show Has Seen the Future of Gadgetry, and It's Idiotic

You've gotta feel sort of bad for people who get all of their gadget news from places like the Today Show. I mean, they did a section on future gadgets this morning, and what did it feature? A US$700 doorbell! A US$430 water filter! A US$1,200 microwave that cooks entire turkeys! Nothing any sane person would ever buy and not even anything that uses technology that gives us a glimpse at future gadgets. Instead, it's just normal items with gimmicks and ridiculous price tags. For shame, Today Show. For shame. [Boing Boing Gadgets]