How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The i8510: Samsung's 8 Megapixel S60 Slider

If the rumour mill is correct, Samsung is cooking up a new Symbian S60 slider dubbed the i8510 with some serious specs under the hood—including an 8 megapixel camera. The full list of specs are impressive, and would definitely pose a threat to the upcoming Nokia N96 if it is the real deal.

The full list of specs are as follows:

•2.8-inch QVGA (240×320 pixels), 16m colors
•8 megapixel camera with auto-focus, xenon flash and 120 fps video recording
•UMTS with HSDPA support, WiFi, GPS, TV out, DivX support, dedicated 3D graphics chip
•Optical mouse (same as i780 and i900 Omnia)
•200 mAh battery
•106.5×53.9×16.9 mm metal case
•16 GB internal memory (possibly an 8 GB version as well)

Impressive. Conflicting reports have the i8510 running either Feature Pack 1 or 2 and there is no word on whether we are talking tri-band or quad-band GSM here. However, as with any rumour, we will just have to wait and see what holds true. [Forum2 via Estato via IntoMobile via BGR]

Trending Stories Right Now

bill-murray blake-lively charlotte-rampling deadpool deadpool-2 death-becomes-her forever-week groundhog-day heath-ledger highlander immortality immortals interview-with-the-vampire io9 kirsten-dunst ryan-reynolds sean-connery terry-gilliam the-age-of-adaline the-imaginarium-of-doctor-parnassus tom-cruise tuck-everlasting zardoz

9 Movies With Characters Who Prove Immortality Can Be A Total Drag

As storytellers are fond of reminding us, living forever usually only sounds awesome until you try it. This list includes only movie characters who were born human and then somehow became immortal—that’s why there aren’t any gods, unless Phil Connors counts—and then realised how long eternity really, truly is.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles