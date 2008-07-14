The i8510: Samsung's 8 Megapixel S60 Slider

If the rumour mill is correct, Samsung is cooking up a new Symbian S60 slider dubbed the i8510 with some serious specs under the hood—including an 8 megapixel camera. The full list of specs are impressive, and would definitely pose a threat to the upcoming Nokia N96 if it is the real deal.

The full list of specs are as follows:

•2.8-inch QVGA (240×320 pixels), 16m colors

•8 megapixel camera with auto-focus, xenon flash and 120 fps video recording

•UMTS with HSDPA support, WiFi, GPS, TV out, DivX support, dedicated 3D graphics chip

•Optical mouse (same as i780 and i900 Omnia)

•200 mAh battery

•106.5×53.9×16.9 mm metal case

•16 GB internal memory (possibly an 8 GB version as well)

Impressive. Conflicting reports have the i8510 running either Feature Pack 1 or 2 and there is no word on whether we are talking tri-band or quad-band GSM here. However, as with any rumour, we will just have to wait and see what holds true. [Forum2 via Estato via IntoMobile via BGR]