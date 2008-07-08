The Future of TV According to AT&T

The video labs at AT&T's Atlanta HQ are not located on the higher floors of its 47-story Midtown Centre where, between demos, you can casually scrape a view of the city through giant windows. You know, where you might expect to see the future of TV. Instead, they're buried down on the second floor in a building a few doors down, in a plain grey room, whose only exceptional attribute is a wall of TVs—eight total including two 60-inchers—which are hooked up to experimental U-verse IPTV DVR boxes. In this room, sitting on the single blue-green couch, you can stare up and see the future—TV-to-phone video calling, iPhones as remote controls, on-screen visual voicemail, MST3K-style chat while viewing and more—TV as you will hopefully know it in the next couple of years.