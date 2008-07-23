The Beam Bed Makes Drooling on the Pillow a Divine Experience

There's nothing particularly technologically innovative about the Beam Bed, but it uses a sunburst-shaped lighting and support system to emit a glorious glow that's perfect for wooing the ladies/thwarting the monsters. As we've long been scared of both said species, we're pleased to see that the furniture market is finally catering to our insecurities with no shortage of style. Now just to find some plastic "rainburst" sheets and all of our sleeping abnormalities will be cured at last. [Lago via CribCandy]