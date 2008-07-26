The US$2000 DanBall Relieves Stress, Keeps Typing Fingers Limbered Up

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I'll be the first to admit that having someone massage your hands is relaxing, especially after a long day of typing away on a computer. If you agree, a finger massage from this DanBall device may be just the thing to help melt away your stress. According to the manufacturer, it can give you up to 50 one minute shiatsu finger massages on a single charge, help grow your fingernails with infrared rays and keep you relaxed with a soothing melody and LED light show. Sounds like a great way to keep the typing fingers limbered up or keep you on your bowling game, but for US$2000 I'm pretty sure that I can find some better ways to unwind. [Japan Trend Shop via OhGizmo via Ubergizmo]

As storytellers are fond of reminding us, living forever usually only sounds awesome until you try it. This list includes only movie characters who were born human and then somehow became immortal—that’s why there aren’t any gods, unless Phil Connors counts—and then realised how long eternity really, truly is.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

