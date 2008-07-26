The US$2000 DanBall Relieves Stress, Keeps Typing Fingers Limbered Up

I'll be the first to admit that having someone massage your hands is relaxing, especially after a long day of typing away on a computer. If you agree, a finger massage from this DanBall device may be just the thing to help melt away your stress. According to the manufacturer, it can give you up to 50 one minute shiatsu finger massages on a single charge, help grow your fingernails with infrared rays and keep you relaxed with a soothing melody and LED light show. Sounds like a great way to keep the typing fingers limbered up or keep you on your bowling game, but for US$2000 I'm pretty sure that I can find some better ways to unwind. [Japan Trend Shop via OhGizmo via Ubergizmo]