That Blurry Shot Really Was New MacBook Pro

Remember that blurry photograph we showed you earlier this week that everyone was speculating to be the next MacBook pro? Well, AppleInsider has confirmed it to be real after consulting some people in the know. And they have an explanation for that odd rectangular hole in the bottom.

Apparently that hole will eventually be filled with a latch for removing the new MBP battery. And the reason the bottom piece appeared so small (when compared to the screen) is that it's missing the battery, which makes up a major portion of the footprint. The whole argument makes a lot of sense, and it completely lines up with what the original source blog had reported.

So there it is, the new 15" MacBook Pro. Hmm...we like Apple's pictures better. [AppleInsider]