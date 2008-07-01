Tesla 4-Door Model S Sedan Will Be US$60,000

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Tesla's following up their US$100,000 super-electric roadster model with a four-door, five-passenger sedan. It's called the Model S and will go on sale for about US$60,000 in 2010. The Arnold (CA Governor) was on hand at the announcement because he's giving an incentive package to Tesla to manufacture the car in California, and will probably be in the Bay Area where we are. Perhaps a Telsa manufacturing plant visit is in our future? [SFGate via Jalopnik]

Update: Jalopnik says it's going to have 225 miles per charge. Wowzers!

As storytellers are fond of reminding us, living forever usually only sounds awesome until you try it. This list includes only movie characters who were born human and then somehow became immortal—that’s why there aren’t any gods, unless Phil Connors counts—and then realised how long eternity really, truly is.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

