Tesla 4-Door Model S Sedan Will Be US$60,000

Tesla's following up their US$100,000 super-electric roadster model with a four-door, five-passenger sedan. It's called the Model S and will go on sale for about US$60,000 in 2010. The Arnold (CA Governor) was on hand at the announcement because he's giving an incentive package to Tesla to manufacture the car in California, and will probably be in the Bay Area where we are. Perhaps a Telsa manufacturing plant visit is in our future? [SFGate via Jalopnik]

Update: Jalopnik says it's going to have 225 miles per charge. Wowzers!