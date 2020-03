This flash-happy Terminator 4 — ahem, Terminator Salvation — teaser trailer posted on io9 teaches us the film will have skull crushing, robots running around everywhere, explosions and Christian Bale looking really, really confused. Then it pulls a "One More Thing..." and breaks out the AQUA KILL-BOT, which looked pretty epic for the half second of which you could see half its body. Whoa. [io9]