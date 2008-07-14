Tennis Racquet With Built-In Hand Dryer For Control Superfreaks

If you suffer from a debilitating case of hand sweat while playing tennis, the folks at Control Freek are offering up a solution with their new air circulating tennis racquets. Using the latest is wiffle technology, Control Freek has cut some high tech holes in their handle and added scoops to trap and circulate air to your palms while you play.

Sweat-free hands equal a sure grip, a sure grip equals better tennis, and better tennis equals a US$275 racquet. Sure there are products out there that cost less—but look at the dude pictured above. Only those who are extreme enough to wear a suit and boxing gloves while playing tennis are worthy of a Control Freek racquet. [Control Freek via Inventor Spot via The Design Blog]