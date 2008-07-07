Telstra Will Let You Stalk Your Friends With WhereIs Everyone

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Telstra just keeps rolling out those extra services to NextG customers. After the QR codes the other week, they've backed it up with some location-based software that uses A-GPS to locate where your friends and family are, making stalking your ex-girlfriend monitoring your kids whereabouts incredibly simple.

And once you get past the obvious nefarious uses, there are also some pretty useful practical applications for this. Like if you lose your phone (or it's stolen), you can use a friend's phone to locate yours. Or if you're meeting up with some mates and they're not answering their phone - you can just use this to find out roughly where they are.

The software itself is a free download, but getting the location of your mates has a fee (of course) - it's 50 cents for a one-time thing lookup, plus 30 cents to actually receive the location alert. Alternatively, you can pay $2.95 each month and get unlimited searches (although it will still cost you 30 cents for each alert you receive.)

And even though we joked about stalking, you do need to have the person you're trying to stalk you're locating to accept your invitation before you can receive their location updates, and that may be kind of hard. I mean, you could always try and do it yourself, but that restraining order just keeps making things difficult, doesn't it?

