Telstra iPhone prices leaked?

APC Magazine has its hands on "leaked" Telstra plans that - if true - are another disappointment.

The cheapest plan, $35/month, includes just 5MB of data and $25 of calls. It's not until $119/month that the data allowances hit more than 200MB. On that plan you get 1GB of data, but still just $25 of calls. The telco also slogs you $279 upfront for the 8GB handset and $399 for the 16GB unit.

There's no fine print, and I suppose the pricing could become competitive if calls are 1c/minute. Telstra's telling journos full pricing won't be available until tomorrow.

Here's hoping the information's false - though that hasn't worked for us recently.