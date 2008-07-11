TeleNav Confirms iPhone In-Car Navigation App

Though it's not among the 522 awesome apps launching today, TeleNav will soon fill a pretty big hole by providing a turn-by-turn in-car GPS navigator app for the iPhone 3G, as we speculated. TeleNav confirmed to us today that its app will include full-colour 3D moving maps and the turn-by-turn voice guidance and traffic-aware routing the iPhone Maps program itself is missing. TeleNav already makes decent GPS nav software for Sprint and AT&T phones, way better than Verizon's VZ Navigator. No word on price, but the good news is, it'd have to be available through the App Store, not as a subscription thing from AT&T. [TeleNav]