TeleNav Confirms iPhone In-Car Navigation App

Though it's not among the 522 awesome apps launching today, TeleNav will soon fill a pretty big hole by providing a turn-by-turn in-car GPS navigator app for the iPhone 3G, as we speculated. TeleNav confirmed to us today that its app will include full-colour 3D moving maps and the turn-by-turn voice guidance and traffic-aware routing the iPhone Maps program itself is missing. TeleNav already makes decent GPS nav software for Sprint and AT&T phones, way better than Verizon's VZ Navigator. No word on price, but the good news is, it'd have to be available through the App Store, not as a subscription thing from AT&T. [TeleNav]

As storytellers are fond of reminding us, living forever usually only sounds awesome until you try it. This list includes only movie characters who were born human and then somehow became immortal—that’s why there aren’t any gods, unless Phil Connors counts—and then realised how long eternity really, truly is.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

