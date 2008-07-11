Tales From The Front - Of The NZ iPhone 3G Queue

Let me categorically state at the outset that I am not a line-camper. My idea of camping involves bush, a two-man tent, some fishing rods and a lot of booze. But hanging out with the guys at the front of the iPhone 3G line in Auckland gave me a good insight into the method behind the madness of sleeping in the street for 24 hours or more. And I can categorically say that even though the people who line up in queues may be a little bit over-eager, they're also an incredibly cool bunch of guys, who enjoy hanging out with like-minded people almost as much as they seemed to like their Apple products.