Sylvania MESO to Revitalise Stale Tiny Computer Genre (UPDATE: Probably Not)

At a US$300, or even US$400 pricepoint, it was easy to come up with all sorts of reasons to own a mini-laptop like the Eee. But when those prices quickly grew to a baseline of US$500, we all looked at these machines like US$60,000 Kias with no wheels. Now Sylvania, a brand famous for its Wal-Mart connection, will begin selling a tiny laptop of their own called the Sylvania g netbook MESO. Featuring an Atom processor, 8.9" screen and 80GB hard drive, the computer will start at US$299. UPDATE: Oops, we were informed that the US$299 figure was just a "market benchmark"—so don't get too excited just yet. It could be just as expensive as its competition. [Ross Rubin via bbGadgets]